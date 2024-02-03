MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

