MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.87.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
