MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

