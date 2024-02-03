MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

