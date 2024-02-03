MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.87.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
