MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.46

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.54, with a volume of 52395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.