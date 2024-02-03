Michael Danson Sells 11,194,030 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,604,119.37).
GlobalData Price Performance
Shares of LON:DATA opened at GBX 200 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46. GlobalData Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.62. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.
GlobalData Company Profile
