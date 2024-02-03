Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,651 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.