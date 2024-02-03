Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 382 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.49. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

