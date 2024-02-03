Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 619 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,202 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

