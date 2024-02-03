Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 847 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $132.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

