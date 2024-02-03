Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

