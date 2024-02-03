Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,868,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

