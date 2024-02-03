Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,880 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

