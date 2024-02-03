Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $144.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.