Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 284.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after buying an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 3.4 %

NEM opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

