Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

