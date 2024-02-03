Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $551.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

