Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

