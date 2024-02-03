Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

