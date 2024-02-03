Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,682,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $395.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.