Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

