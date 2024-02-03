Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

