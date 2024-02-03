Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Trading Down 3.2%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 21,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Millennium Group International Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millennium Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Millennium Group International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Millennium Group International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

Featured Stories

