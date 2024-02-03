Mizuho Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $5.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

SPWR opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in SunPower by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SunPower by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

