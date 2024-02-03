Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 18.9% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 19.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 944,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $285,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 1.5 %

MRNA opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

