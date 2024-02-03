Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.92.

MPWR opened at $635.86 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $648.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.38 and a 200 day moving average of $531.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

