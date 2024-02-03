Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Canada

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Canada in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

