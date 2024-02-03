Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $404,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $234.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

