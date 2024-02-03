Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $404,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $234.70.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
