Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.55 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

