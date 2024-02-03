Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

MLEC stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Moolec Science has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moolec Science SA ( NASDAQ:MLEC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

