Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Moolec Science Price Performance
MLEC stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Moolec Science has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moolec Science Company Profile
Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.
