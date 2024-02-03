Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.