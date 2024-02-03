Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 219.9% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

