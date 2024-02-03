Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.