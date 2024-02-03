Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

