Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GSK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,730.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

