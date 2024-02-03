Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CART. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

