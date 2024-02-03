Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,647,000 after buying an additional 866,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

