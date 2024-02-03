National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

