National Bankshares Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

Shares of EMA opened at C$48.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.56. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2993151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

