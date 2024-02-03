National Bankshares Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gibson Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

TSE GEI opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.