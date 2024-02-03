National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up about 2.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 615,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.