Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.52 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nelnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

