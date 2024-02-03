New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 216,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

