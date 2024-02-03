New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

PSX stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $148.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

