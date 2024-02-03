New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.