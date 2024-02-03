New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.