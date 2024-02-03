New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s
In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MCO stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $403.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
