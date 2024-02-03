New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

