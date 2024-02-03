New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

