New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

