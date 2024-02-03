New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 106,267 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 106,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of EQT worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

